MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.78 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.