Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 2,000 shares of Major Drilling Group International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$22,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,956,440 shares in the company, valued at C$102,192,980.40.

MDI traded down C$0.16 on Monday, hitting C$11.05. 50,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$910.52 million and a PE ratio of 27.89. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.42 and a 12-month high of C$11.78.

MDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

