Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Up 40.6% in February

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the February 13th total of 78,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.11. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 40,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $82,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88,452 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

