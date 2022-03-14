Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 64.99%.

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.57. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.