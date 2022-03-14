Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Lowered to $18.50 at Citigroup

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $24.00 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.64.

MTW opened at $15.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.12 million, a PE ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

