MANTRA DAO Price Hits $0.0704 (OM)

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $31.80 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 451,681,510 coins. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

