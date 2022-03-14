MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $6.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.69.

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 120,100 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $718,198.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

