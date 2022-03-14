Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKFG shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Markforged in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50. Markforged has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $13.87.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,240 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix IX Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,671,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Markforged by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,182,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,049,000 after buying an additional 1,873,977 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the third quarter worth $44,312,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Markforged by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,856,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,596,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Markforged by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,832,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 1,571,771 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

