Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.55.
Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Marrone Bio Innovations (Get Rating)
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.
