Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marrone Bio Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBII. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 391.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 209,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 299,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,025,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 205,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter worth $36,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of biological-based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

