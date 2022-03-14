Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Marten Transport has increased its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
MRTN opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03.
In other Marten Transport news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $466,389 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Marten Transport (Get Rating)
Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
