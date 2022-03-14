Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Marten Transport has increased its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marten Transport has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

MRTN opened at $19.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marten Transport news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,324 shares of company stock valued at $466,389 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 60,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

