Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Down 61.4% in February

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 61.4% from the February 13th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MARUY stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.50. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.33. Marubeni has a 1-year low of $76.57 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Marubeni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.