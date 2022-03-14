Maxim Group Lowers Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Price Target to $7.00

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncorus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 5.15. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oncorus by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 30,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

