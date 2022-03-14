MBIA (NYSE:MBI) PT Raised to $13.00

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded MBIA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $13.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $743.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. MBIA has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.67). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 235.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MBIA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MBIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MBIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

