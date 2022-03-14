McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.73

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.73 and last traded at $88.47, with a volume of 9599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.69.

MGRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.