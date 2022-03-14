McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 204.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,694 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.29% of McGrath RentCorp worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 50.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

NASDAQ MGRC traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,113. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.23.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.