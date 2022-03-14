Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $165.84

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.84 and last traded at $165.84, with a volume of 1726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.75.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Medifast by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medifast (NYSE:MED)
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medifast (MED)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.