Medifast (NYSE:MED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $165.84

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $165.84 and last traded at $165.84, with a volume of 1726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. StockNews.com lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Medifast by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

