MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

CIF opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 490.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 414,503 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.