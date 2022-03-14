MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 2.5% over the last three years.
CIF opened at $2.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (Get Rating)
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.