M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $212,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.09 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.65.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

