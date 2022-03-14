M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&G in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded M&G to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&G presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.73.

M&G stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

