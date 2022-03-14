Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IPG opened at $32.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.56 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

