Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC – Get Rating) by 696.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.73% of North Mountain Merger worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of North Mountain Merger by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMMC opened at $9.88 on Monday. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

