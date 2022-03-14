Millennium Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of EnPro Industries worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth $191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 181.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Profile (Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.