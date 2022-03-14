Millennium Management LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 258,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.85% of Sensei Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 387,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

In other news, Director James Peyer bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $26,291.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 406,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,933,086 in the last three months.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

