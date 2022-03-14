Millennium Management LLC Sells 148,554 Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 148,554 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Omeros worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 755.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OMER shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.10 on Monday. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $382.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

