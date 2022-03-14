Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Short Interest Update

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

MRVSY opened at $8.71 on Monday. Minerva has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

Minerva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

