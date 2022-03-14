Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BlackRock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 505,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,760,000 after purchasing an additional 176,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in BlackRock by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 180,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,342,000 after purchasing an additional 89,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK stock opened at $687.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $793.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $868.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $948.25.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.