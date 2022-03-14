Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 1,173 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 46.59%.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

