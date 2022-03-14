Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 2,290.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total value of $3,696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,241. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $132.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.17. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.56.

Twilio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.