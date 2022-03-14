Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4,548.4% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 46,849 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2,531.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

VIOO opened at $192.92 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $223.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.58.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.