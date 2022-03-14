Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 8,469 Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,469 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 1.33% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of EEMX stock opened at $64.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.24. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $83.24.

