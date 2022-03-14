Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MMSMY remained flat at $$5.29 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.
Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Mining & Smelting (MMSMY)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.