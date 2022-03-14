Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the February 13th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MMSMY remained flat at $$5.29 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Get Mitsui Mining & Smelting alerts:

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.