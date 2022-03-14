Mizuho Boosts Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $21.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.