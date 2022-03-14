Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

MOGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Mogo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 332,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,316. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. Mogo has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mogo by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Mogo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo (Get Rating)

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.