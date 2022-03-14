Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

MOMO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.40 on Monday. Momo has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Momo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,527,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,679,000 after buying an additional 242,929 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Momo by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Momo during the third quarter worth about $8,262,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

