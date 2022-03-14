Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.
MOMO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.
Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $6.40 on Monday. Momo has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Momo (Get Rating)
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
Further Reading
