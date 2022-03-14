MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ML opened at $2.05 on Friday. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

