Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.92.
MNST stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.76. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,325,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
