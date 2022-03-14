Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.92.

MNST stock opened at $73.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.76. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,325,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

