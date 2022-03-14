Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $27,000 in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sachem Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 71.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 72,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 869.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 93,079 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at $307,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $4.92 on Monday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 111.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

