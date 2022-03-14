Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.00. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.46 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

