Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after acquiring an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Terex by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 196.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 73,503 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Terex by 3,044.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,213,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,694 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEX opened at $38.42 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

