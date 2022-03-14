Morgan Stanley Acquires 131,203 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Triumph Group worth $9,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group in the third quarter worth $219,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 109,978.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGI opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.87. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

