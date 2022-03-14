Morgan Stanley Cuts Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Price Target to €59.00

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($70.65) to €59.00 ($64.13) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOSSY has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale raised Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €63.00 ($68.48) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.65.

BOSSY stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.47. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

