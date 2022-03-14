Morgan Stanley Has $10.40 Million Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 125,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Wolverine World Wide worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

