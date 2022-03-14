M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.89.

Shares of MTB opened at $172.22 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.04.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

