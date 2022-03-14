National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $40.77 on Monday. National Vision has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.60.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in National Vision by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in National Vision by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in National Vision by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

