Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Natura &Co by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 758,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Natura &Co by 128.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,902 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Natura &Co in the fourth quarter valued at $2,067,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its stake in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the third quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Natura &Co by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 157,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTCO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 127,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Natura &Co has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

