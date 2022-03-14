Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $38.96 on Monday. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

