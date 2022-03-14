Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.55.

GASNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($26.85) to €26.40 ($28.70) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

GASNY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,025. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

