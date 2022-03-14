NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Lowered to GBX 230

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital raised NatWest Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.98).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG opened at GBX 213.60 ($2.80) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.99 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 225.23. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.75 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.10 ($3.38).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.