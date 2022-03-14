NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,848,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $417,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

