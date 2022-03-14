Needham & Company LLC Cuts AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Price Target to $3.50

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.21.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $131.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in AcuityAds by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AcuityAds by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in AcuityAds during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AcuityAds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.